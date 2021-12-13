Hennings welcomes Delta Estate into fold

By Andrew Catchpole

Hennings Wine Merchants has taken the first shipment from its new partnership with Delta Estate Wines in Marlborough.

The West Sussex-based indie, which has grown a formidable regional wholesale side to its business, is acting as exclusive UK agent for the New Zealand producer, retailing the wines though its shops and online.

The range includes NZ stalwarts such as Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blanc, plus Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and a rosé, along with a Merlot from the Gimblett Gravels in Hawkes Bay.

“We are very fortunate to be in the position to expand our range at a time that has been so challenging for many businesses,” said Hennings MD, Matthew Hennings.

“Having looked to expand our global partnerships for some time, we are delighted to have found Delta Estate. They are the perfect fit for our business thanks to their company philosophy and, of course, the quality of their beautifully expressive wines.”

Securing Delta’s Sauvignon Blanc, in particular, comes at a prescient time, set against shortages of New Zealand’s most sought-after variety.

Delta Estate Wines’ brand manager Alison Baylis-Downs added: “We are delighted to be partnering exclusively with Hennings for our UK distribution. Our family-owned business ethos and focus on premium quality winemaking naturally aligns with Hennings’ values, and it’s a privilege to be part of such a well-established portfolio alongside other world-class producers.”

Delta Estate wines have been made by winemaker Heather Stewart in Marlborough since 2015, with the range to retail at between £14.99 and £21.95 from 10 December.







