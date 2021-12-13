Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hennings welcomes Delta Estate into fold

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  13 December, 2021

Hennings Wine Merchants has taken the first shipment from its new partnership with Delta Estate Wines in Marlborough.

The West Sussex-based indie, which has grown a formidable regional wholesale side to its business, is acting as exclusive UK agent for the New Zealand producer, retailing the wines though its shops and online.

The range includes NZ stalwarts such as Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blanc, plus Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and a rosé, along with a Merlot from the Gimblett Gravels in Hawkes Bay.

“We are very fortunate to be in the position to expand our range at a time that has been so challenging for many businesses,” said Hennings MD, Matthew Hennings.

“Having looked to expand our global partnerships for some time, we are delighted to have found Delta Estate. They are the perfect fit for our business thanks to their company philosophy and, of course, the quality of their beautifully expressive wines.”

Securing Delta’s Sauvignon Blanc, in particular, comes at a prescient time, set against shortages of New Zealand’s most sought-after variety.

Delta Estate Wines’ brand manager Alison Baylis-Downs added: “We are delighted to be partnering exclusively with Hennings for our UK distribution. Our family-owned business ethos and focus on premium quality winemaking naturally aligns with Hennings’ values, and it’s a privilege to be part of such a well-established portfolio alongside other world-class producers.”

Delta Estate wines have been made by winemaker Heather Stewart in Marlborough since 2015, with the range to retail at between £14.99 and £21.95 from 10 December.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95