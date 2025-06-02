WSTA announces 2025 Industry Summit line-up

By Jaq Bayles

Restaurateur Jeremy King has been announced as the headliner for the Wine & Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) 2025 Industry Summit.

King will be interviewed by the summit host, broadcaster, moderator and trainer Alex Forrest Whiting, about his hospitality journey, from his early days at Joe Allen to co-founding establishments such as The Wolseley, The Delaunay, The Ivy and Brasserie Zédel.

He will also discuss his most recent venture - Jeremy King Restaurants – including Arlington and The Park, and the reopening of Simpson’s in the Strand.

Ahead of King’s appearance, Forrest Whiting will host a panel session of cross-industry experts exploring how geopolitical shifts are reshaping the outlook for UK wine and spirits.

From India’s move to cut alcohol import tariffs, to the impact of President Trump’s return to office and newly imposed trade measures, and the changing dynamics of UK trade policy, the panel will look at “what’s happening now, what’s coming next, and where the real opportunities and risks lie”.

The panel – on global trade, tariffs and market access - includes Jane George, public affairs & sustainability director at Campari Group; Julian Dyer, COO UK & Europe at Australian Vintage; and Sam Lowe, partner at Flint Global.

WSTA CEO Miles Beale said: “We are delighted to have the evergreen, globally respected restaurateur Jeremy King to kick off our revamped Industry Summit. His years of experience in building hospitality brands that stand the test of time will spark a fascinating discussion with so many in the trade digging deep to find their resilience in the current complex landscape.

“The panel session has been designed to bring together industry experts who will help us unpack what’s happening now, what’s coming next, and where the real opportunities and risks lie. We have highly experienced stalwarts of the wine and spirits sector alongside [a] trade and WTO experts from both the public and private sector. We anticipate the mix will provide a grounded, practical conversation that goes beyond the headlines.”

Following the Industry Summit there will be a networking drinks event for WSTA members. Tickets are on sale now for the conference, which will take place from 2.30 – 5.15pm at The British Library Knowledge Centre in Kings Cross.










