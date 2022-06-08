Hatch Mansfield unveils new range of canned wines

By James Lawrence

The UK market for alternative formats was given a boost yesterday, following the launch of Wild Steps at the LWF.

According to a representative from Hatch Mansfield, “This new range of sustainably sourced, organic wines is packaged in a convenient 250ml can format and gives back to charities with shared commitments to environmental and social responsibilities.”

Working with several producers in Argentina, Hatch is reportedly targeting the Millennial and Gen Z demographic. The initial range covers three different styles, retailing at £3.99 each. They are: Wild Steps Organic Chardonnay 2021; Wild Steps Organic Malbec Rosé 202 and an organic Malbec from the same vintage.

“This collection of three wines is produced by selected partners who share the Wild Steps values of commitment to sustainability, social responsibility, ethical principles and premium standards. The initial Wild Steps launch range has been sourced from Argentina and will be constantly evolving with new additions expected – from well-known wine regions and classic varietals to newer discoveries from off the beaten track,” the representative said.

Alexander McNair, brand manager for Wild Steps, commented: “In launching Wild Steps, we’re on a mission to unearth exciting, premium wines with a lighter footprint – particularly targeted to younger and more confident wine drinkers.”

He added: “Wild Steps reflects our belief in respecting the land, which means working in harmony with nature to encourage biodiversity. The range will reflect this appreciation for climate, vineyards and grapes – the three natural elements in all their precious, kaleidoscopic, untamed glory that combine to produce the very best wines.”

Visitors to the LWF today (8 June) will be able to taste the range at stand D40.

The two initial stockists for Wild Steps are Tannin & Oak and Amps Wine Merchants. The Malbec is now in stock and the white and rosé will be available from July.







