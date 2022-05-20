Playing the long game: How premium market mixers are shaping up

By Sonya Hook

The popularity of lighter and longer serves is unlikely to be a passing fad. For one thing, who doesn’t want their drink to last longer? But more importantly, these drinks also tap into the ongoing trend of moderating alcohol consumption. Oliver Winters, global communications director at Fever-Tree, says consumers have “opened their eyes” to the world of premium spirits and during the lockdown months they learnt how easy it is to make different long mixed drinks at home.