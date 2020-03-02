NZ targets indie retailers with Pinot promotion

By Mathew Lyons

New Zealand Winegrowers is to run a promotion for the UK and Ireland’s independent retailers offering three winners the chance to win a trip to Pinot Noir 2021.

There is no entry fee for the competition, which runs through April and May. Instead, retailers are challenged to create a promotion that highlights the diversity of New Zealand’s wines that runs for at least two weeks.

In addition, to be eligible retailers must also list at least six different New Zealand wines from at least three different varieties or regions. One of the varietes must be Pinot Noir.

The competition will be judged by a panel of independent judges. The winning campaigns must be "fresh and creative" and must demonstrate their effectiveness in raising awareness about the wide range of wines that New Zealand offers. They must also show an uplift in sales.

Three winners will attend the three-day quadrennial Pinot Noir 2021 event, which runs from 23 to 25 February in Christchurch, New Zealand. They will also have the opportunity to tour the country, and discover for themselves the diverse varieties, landscapes and people that come together to create New Zealand’s wines.

Anouncing the competition, Chris Stroud, marketing manager Europe for New Zealand Winegrowers, said: “We are delighted to bring back our popular independent retailers promotion. By offering such an exclusive prize, we hope many independent retailers will get involved.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for retailers to increase their New Zealand range and add value to their business.”

To enter the competition, retailers must register by 27 March. New Zealand Winegrowers can support the promotions with digital imagery, information and a limited range of point-of-sale material.