Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

NZ targets indie retailers with Pinot promotion

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  02 March, 2020

New Zealand Winegrowers is to run a promotion for the UK and Ireland’s independent retailers offering three winners the chance to win a trip to Pinot Noir 2021.

There is no entry fee for the competition, which runs through April and May. Instead, retailers are challenged to create a promotion that highlights the diversity of New Zealand’s wines that runs for at least two weeks.

In addition, to be eligible retailers must also list at least six different New Zealand wines from at least three different varieties or regions. One of the varietes must be Pinot Noir.

The competition will be judged by a panel of independent judges. The winning campaigns must be "fresh and creative" and must demonstrate their effectiveness in raising awareness about the wide range of wines that New Zealand offers. They must also show an uplift in sales.

Three winners will attend the three-day quadrennial Pinot Noir 2021 event, which runs from 23 to 25 February in Christchurch, New Zealand. They will also have the opportunity to tour the country, and discover for themselves the diverse varieties, landscapes and people that come together to create New Zealand’s wines.

 Anouncing the competition, Chris Stroud, marketing manager Europe for New Zealand Winegrowers, said: “We are delighted to bring back our popular independent retailers promotion. By offering such an exclusive prize, we hope many independent retailers will get involved.

 “This is a fantastic opportunity for retailers to increase their New Zealand range and add value to their business.”

To enter the competition, retailers must register by 27 March. New Zealand Winegrowers can support the promotions with digital imagery, information and a limited range of point-of-sale material.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Unbottle the secret sauce of effective drinks experiential

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95