DO Rueda to embrace first-ever in-store promo with retailers

By Helen Gilbert
Published:  17 July, 2019

The Denomination of Origin (DO) Rueda is to launch an in-store promotion with independent retailers for the first time.

The two-week push, which begins in September, will showcase wines from the region via tastings and each participating store will also receive a branded apron, corkscrews, an ice bucket, neck tags, maps, posters and an information guide.

An educational and wine tasting trip for two to Rueda will be awarded to the retailer that runs the best promotion.

“We believe that by helping retailers to educate about Rueda and encourage customers to try the wines in store we can help to sustain growth and build a viable position for Rueda wines on UK shelves,” said Mario Muñoz, Do Rueda’s head of export, promotion and marketing.

Last October, Do Rueda revealed a new corporate identity as part of its strategy to create a ‘strong and modern’ image for the region via an updated logo, labels and website.




