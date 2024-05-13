Subscriber login Close [x]
Sommelier Wine Awards 2024 revealed

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  13 May, 2024

The results of the Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA) 2024 are now live, revealing the Gold, Silver and Bronze medal wines.

The competition, which has made a welcome return following a pandemic-induced hiatus, stands out as the only wine awards judged by sommeliers for sommeliers and on-trade buyers.

As such, and with Isa Bal MS of Trivet at its chair, SWA brings together an unrivalled number of quality UK restaurants on the judging days, with their representatives delivering judgement on a host of wine hopefuls across myriad categories and styles.

And those judging teams came from far and wide, with London-based Matteo Furlan of The Dorchester, Diana Rollan of D&D Restaurants and Joshua Castle of Noble Rot sharing expertise with Edinburgh’s Glen Montgomery of Eòrna, Newcastle’s Vanessa Stoltz from Pine and Natasha Senina of Chewton Glen, to name just a very few among the many leading lights of the restaurant world joining the fray.

Now, the wait for those results is over, with those worthy of Gold, Silver and Bronze revealed on the dedicated sommelierwineawards.com website, with fill in formation about the competition, includuing how to enter, also available.

However, to discover which wines were awarded Trophy status, readers will have to wait until that reveal on 1 July, when the Sommelier Wine Awards Gold Book, featuring all medal-winning wines, will also become available in print format and online.

Check out the SWA results here.



