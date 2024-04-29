Condor Wines: Sales Development Manager

Are you ready for an exciting opportunity? We're on the lookout for someone special to join our team and be part of our mission to ‘Share South America through Wine’!

About Us

Condor Wines is a family-owned importer specialising in South American wines established in 2011 with strong links to the region. We work with producers in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay and offer these wines to a growing network of regional and national distributors and retailers throughout the UK. Condor Wines is a successful high growth business which has also received many accolades, including Harpers Awards Finalists ‘Best New Drinks Business’, the distinction to be consistently in the Wine Merchant Mag Top 20 'Suppliers you most enjoy working with' and in 2019 and again in 2022 we were awarded ‘International Wine Challenge (IWC) - South American Specialist of the Year’.

About You

Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. You'll need to be someone who loves developing and building relationships. Someone who relishes getting to understand a customer’s business and who customers trust implicitly because they know that you’ll put their interests first. You'll have a determination to succeed and thrive on generating leads and developing new business (core to this role), but your focus is on the long-term success of our business and theirs. You’ll be liked and respected because of your empathy, honesty, and commitment to more than just the quick wins.

We trust you to take charge and make smart decisions that contribute to our success. We're all about continuous growth and learning so we’ll welcome your ideas, and we’ll listen when you want to do things differently. Your expertise will be the foundation for developing winning sales strategies that expand our customer base.

Communication is key. Your style will be open and honest. You’ll be comfortable both giving and learning from feedback.

We would expect you to be on your wine educational journey with the ‘Wines and Spirits Education Trust’ (WSET) and have proven previous success and experience in wine sales. You’ll be highly numerate and analytical with strong multitasking and IT skills, including proficiency with MS Office Suite, particularly Excel.

The Role

We are looking to recruit an ambitious Sales Development Manager to build our customer base in London. The successful candidate will be located in the London area and be responsible for developing and managing Specialist and Premium HoReCa, Wine Merchants, Retailers, and Wholesalers. An active network of contacts among this customer base will be essential.

The role will offer a diverse range of challenges for a tenacious wine professional, with involvement in both the on and off trade sectors. The successful candidate will be the driving force for developing new business in the capital, while delivering a highly professional standard of account management.

We are 100% focused on ‘Sharing South America Through Wine.’ As a category champion for South America, you'll have the chance to support tastings, training sessions, and promotions. These activities will require some evening and weekend work, but we believe in mixing business with pleasure. You'll also get to co-host trips to South America, offering an unforgettable experience to our valued customers.

You won't be working alone. You'll collaborate closely with our Operations, Finance, Sales, and Marketing teams to enhance our customers' experience. Together, we'll develop and implement successful plans that will make us stand out from the crowd. And we’ll do it in a way that embodies our values – with passion, integrity, expertise, care, collaboration, and resilience.

Joining our team means being part of something special. As a rapidly growing and award-winning family-owned business, Condor is a place you can really make a difference. And we value your unique skills and contributions accordingly. You’ll always be the voice of the customer and your instinctive understanding of your customers will be invaluable in shaping our strategies.

Alongside a competitive salary, we offer a range of benefits, including a personal and company bonus scheme, a contributory pension, company travel allowance, long service and special occasion rewards, and staff discounts. We're always looking to improve our offerings and make sure you feel valued and rewarded for your hard work.

If you're ready to raise a glass to an incredible opportunity, please bring your enthusiasm and energy to our team. We can't wait to meet you!

Please send a CV and covering letter to Lee Evans, Managing Director via lee@condorwines.co.uk