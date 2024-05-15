M Restaurant launches (M)ates Rates for ‘best wines on the planet’

By Jo Gilbert

The M Restaurant group is aiming for the ‘best value wine list in London’ via a new initiative which limits corkage fees and aims to ‘unlock some of the finest wines in the city for a fraction of the price’.

CEO Martin Williams told Harpers he wants to “attract the fine wine lovers” of London while making the best wines in the world accessible by only charging customers the retail price.

At the heart of this new list is the introduction of the £50 margin promise, dubbed (M)ates’ Rates. Guests will only be charged the retail price of the wine, plus a £50 corkage for a selection of elite and exclusive bottles.





At just £410 a bottle, Sassicaia is considerably more competitively priced than some of M’s rivals. Chateau Petrus Pomerol 2005 and Screaming Eagle are also available at the RRP of £5,050.

“For a long time, people in the industry have been suggesting a wine list with a cash margin only. This unique list makes the best wines in the world accessible,” Williams told Harpers.

The new wine list showcases an extensive array of bins. Wines marked in red on the menu have been specially selected as wines of outstanding quality with limited production.

M Restaurant is also offering 50 fine wines by the glass, providing guests with the opportunity to explore a diverse range of regions, terroirs and styles.

“Wine is an integral part of the dining experience at M, and we are delighted to share our passion for exceptional wines with our guests. We invite wine enthusiasts and food lovers alike to join us in savouring the best that the world of wine has to offer,” Williams concluded.









