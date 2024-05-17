Wanderlust Wine : Prestige onTrade Restaurant Sales Manager & Head of Champagne

Wanderlust Wine is looking for a driven, inspiring and determined salesperson to join our sales team in London. You will be working directly alongside the Managing Director, Ops Manager and wider sales team in developing London prestige and Michelin restaurant sales along with the strategy and execution for the Champagne in our portfolio.
We are looking for a creative, autonomous salesperson who is energetic and positive in their approach to work, guiding the overall strategy and results on the ground in one of the foodie hotspots of the whole country. You will need to be a self-starter, target-focused, naturally motivated by the opportunity and be dogged to make this patch your own and be able to look back on the success you create.
Your role will be to:
Increase market presence for Wanderlust Wine as an independent wine importer & distributor with high-quality, ethical wines; working alongside the Managing Director to take over the relationship and contact point for current London prestige customers,
Prospect and open new accounts and build sales in the London onTrade market
To sell and build wine listings proactively
Provide comprehensive staff training to clients
Work and as part of the buying team with a Champagne specialism
Help execute the strategy of our Champagne portfolio in the London patch
Skills and competencies
Looking for driven, self-motivated individuals that outperform the norm
Must be entrepreneurial in their thinking
A current contact base of customers and contacts is essential
All ages and profiles considered in the search for outstanding individuals
Skills Required
What you'll get in return:
About the company
Wanderlust was established at the end of 2016 with a curated, esoteric portfolio of non-interventional, organic producers. Since then, we have won industry-leading awards every year and seen triple digit growth every year. The backbone to our business is that we use technology to harness an automated, scalable model providing clear ways to provide exceptional service to clients.
Fast forward to our 7th year of trading and we have a strong list of 65 exceptional producers from around the globe. Our ‘specialisms’ that we are known for are the USA, England and Central/Eastern Europe.
You will be joining a team of 10 who work in different regions and part of the business. Working for us we hope you will see no internal inefficiencies or bureaucracy with you having clear, positive autonomy. Working in a small business is tough but rewarding. We believe it is our small team that makes our business what it is, so we work hard to ensure that everyone in the business loves what they do.
To Apply:
(2) Prestige onTrade Restaurant Sales Manager & Head of Champagne | Wanderlust Wine | LinkedIn