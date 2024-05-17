Wanderlust Wine : Prestige onTrade Restaurant Sales Manager & Head of Champagne

Wanderlust Wine is looking for a driven, inspiring and determined salesperson to join our sales team in London. You will be working directly alongside the Managing Director, Ops Manager and wider sales team in developing London prestige and Michelin restaurant sales along with the strategy and execution for the Champagne in our portfolio.

We are looking for a creative, autonomous salesperson who is energetic and positive in their approach to work, guiding the overall strategy and results on the ground in one of the foodie hotspots of the whole country. You will need to be a self-starter, target-focused, naturally motivated by the opportunity and be dogged to make this patch your own and be able to look back on the success you create.

Your role will be to:

Increase market presence for Wanderlust Wine as an independent wine importer & distributor with high-quality, ethical wines; working alongside the Managing Director to take over the relationship and contact point for current London prestige customers,

Prospect and open new accounts and build sales in the London onTrade market

To sell and build wine listings proactively

Provide comprehensive staff training to clients

Work and as part of the buying team with a Champagne specialism

Help execute the strategy of our Champagne portfolio in the London patch

Skills and competencies

Looking for driven, self-motivated individuals that outperform the norm

Must be entrepreneurial in their thinking

A current contact base of customers and contacts is essential

All ages and profiles considered in the search for outstanding individuals



Skills Required

Experience: 2 years + onTrade Sales or Account Management experience ideally with the prestige/Michelin specialism

An excellent knowledge of Champagne as a region, product and market with positive and proactive ideas to apply

Qualifications: WSET Level 2 required, 3 preferred

Open Minded: You must be a good listener and empathetic to the needs of others and be able to take in the context of the overall business goals (and what a key part of that you are)

Influencer: Excellent communication skills, being able to influence all levels of stakeholders

Self-Starter: Someone who motivates themselves by settling achievable goals, puts a plan in place and executes

Engaging: You must be able to engage with customers and build strong, long-lasting relationships

Profit driven: a real numbers person with strong understanding of new business growth

Resilient, Competitive and Driven: in your role you will be expected to drive sales from your own want to succeed

Technology: if you are daunted by or don’t like technology, this role is maybe not for you. While you don’t need to be able to code software, technology is what makes us agile and a willingness to adapt to new systems that are simple to use is key

What you'll get in return:

Competitive salary

The potential to earn a percentage of the company in equity bonus

Bonus/Profit share

The role is based between home and London. You will be reporting to the Managing (and Founding) Director

You will get the opportunity to learn the market and grow into the role, owning your own clients

You will be working closely with other departments – marketing / buying / finance / customer services to maximise the growth in sales and margin

There is also potential for a leadership role as the company continues to grow

About the company

Wanderlust was established at the end of 2016 with a curated, esoteric portfolio of non-interventional, organic producers. Since then, we have won industry-leading awards every year and seen triple digit growth every year. The backbone to our business is that we use technology to harness an automated, scalable model providing clear ways to provide exceptional service to clients.

Fast forward to our 7th year of trading and we have a strong list of 65 exceptional producers from around the globe. Our ‘specialisms’ that we are known for are the USA, England and Central/Eastern Europe.

You will be joining a team of 10 who work in different regions and part of the business. Working for us we hope you will see no internal inefficiencies or bureaucracy with you having clear, positive autonomy. Working in a small business is tough but rewarding. We believe it is our small team that makes our business what it is, so we work hard to ensure that everyone in the business loves what they do.

To Apply:

(2) Prestige onTrade Restaurant Sales Manager & Head of Champagne | Wanderlust Wine | LinkedIn