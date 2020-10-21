Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Medium and smaller brands take lead over private label

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  21 October, 2020

Private label sales are down across almost all European countries, with mid-sized brands and smaller companies performing best.

These are the findings of the most recent IRI Markets Dashboard report, which tracked FMCG trends across Western Europe and the US, identifying ongoing and emerging trends in the food and drinks sectors.

The report said that the shift towards medium and smaller brands and companies reflected “consumer expectations for more local and healthy products”.

The report noted the “unprecedented value sales growth” of 9% across food and drink during the height of first European wave lockdowns, with growth still strong, but now sitting at around 3%.

Against this backdrop, private label in food and drinks have fallen away, shrinking respectively by -6% and -3% as a share of the market, as the impact of “range optimisation that retailers have undertaken” feeds through.

Online sales, though, continue to grow for large retailers excepting discounters, with this sector suffering from low investment in ecommerce channels.

The report predicted that with many consumers continuing to work from home and dine out less, that the emphasis on healthier, local produce with discernible provenance would remain high.

“Innovations will shift the focus from price to consumer experience with new expectations. Brand equity and innovation is the must-have that drives category growth and/or the footfall that retailers need,” said the report.

It added that range shrinkage was an opportunity to realign portfolios more closely with evolving demand under the new norm, while stressing the need to ensure good stock levels to avoid out-of-stock situations as online continues to grow.

Local and small brands were also identified as “acquisition opportunities for companies that need to expand in new consumption universes”.

The report was based on data gathered up to 23 August 2020.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Justerini & Brooks: On Trade Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95