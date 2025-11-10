Subscriber login Close [x]
    Passione Vino Clerkenwell

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  10 November, 2025

    Luca Dusi, founder of the original Passione Vino in Shoreditch, is celebrating over 20 years in London by opening his latest venture. Part shop, part bar and restaurant and located in a former Italian tattoo parlour, this new location will continue to reflect Dusi’s passion for Italian wine producers – he even designed the bar himself. To pair with the wines, a series of bold sandwiches has been created by chef Pascal Lazzarotto from carefully chosen Italian ingredients such as oxtail, smoked trout, cotechino and sardines. Each guest will have a pairing individual to them, as there is no wine list at Passione Vino – instead, Dusi and the team recommend their favourite bottles.

    58 Exmouth Market, London EC1R 4QE

    passionevino.co.uk




