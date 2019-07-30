Subscriber login Close [x]
New Generation creates sales & marketing director position

By Lisa Riley
Published:  30 July, 2019

New Generation Wines has appointed James McKenna to the newly created position of sales & marketing director.

Taking on his new role on the 12th August, McKenna will be responsible for the continued growth and development of the business as well as the alignment of the sales and marketing functions.

Together with the rest of the senior management team, he will play a “key role in meeting New Generations’ ambitious growth goals”, said the company.

In addition, it added, he will continue to develop the “excellent reputation New Generation enjoys for customer service and with cutting-edge producers, maintaining a strong focus on quality Independent on and off-trades and the prestige market”.

Having worked with prestigious wine, Champagne and spirits companies for the past 15 years, including Cordoniu and most recently Mentzendorff, where he was sales director, McKenna brought with him a “wealth of experience”, said managing director James Booth.

“James’ arrival marks an exciting new phase for the business, having just had our best ever year. He will play a key role in helping the business to take advantage of the many positive opportunities ahead of us.”

McKenna said “With its progressive, dynamic forward, thinking approach, I am very excited to be joining New Generation at this important stage in its development. I have been particularly impressed by the quality portfolio and the positive energy within the business and look forward to a long and successful journey together.”

