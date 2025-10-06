Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Nela London

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  06 October, 2025

    Founded in 2021 by chefs Hari Shetty and Ori Geller, this is the second Nela restaurant now open outside of Amsterdam, following a recent launch in Ibiza. Nela means pure, which emphasises its philosophy – high-quality hand-picked ingredients, cooked with fire. Along with flame-cooked dishes, there are also standout cured and raw offerings, such as yellowtail with burnt aubergine and pickled turnip. Expect an extensive and diverse wine list plus a line-up of innovative cocktails. Nela will welcome guests for dinner from Tuesday to Sunday and for lunch from Friday to Sunday. The 175-cover restaurant also features elevated banquette seating, along with pillars that emulate water droplets throughout, all of which work towards creating an atmosphere of elegance and style.

    The Whiteley, 163 Queensway, London W2 4BD

    nelarestaurant.com




    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2025: The full...

    EPR: Levy comes into effect as reporting...

    Enotria named importer for Mendoza’s Cat...

    Hallgarten appoints Julien Lever to new...

    Bonhams to hold auction of Locanda Locat...

    The Wine Society: Alex Turnbull appointe...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year
    Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers

    Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Blogs 

    Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

    Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

    Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95