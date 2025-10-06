Nela London

Founded in 2021 by chefs Hari Shetty and Ori Geller, this is the second Nela restaurant now open outside of Amsterdam, following a recent launch in Ibiza. Nela means pure, which emphasises its philosophy – high-quality hand-picked ingredients, cooked with fire. Along with flame-cooked dishes, there are also standout cured and raw offerings, such as yellowtail with burnt aubergine and pickled turnip. Expect an extensive and diverse wine list plus a line-up of innovative cocktails. Nela will welcome guests for dinner from Tuesday to Sunday and for lunch from Friday to Sunday. The 175-cover restaurant also features elevated banquette seating, along with pillars that emulate water droplets throughout, all of which work towards creating an atmosphere of elegance and style.
The Whiteley, 163 Queensway, London W2 4BD