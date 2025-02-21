Voyage with Adam Simmonds

By Harpers Editorial team

The Megaro Hotel in King’s Cross is set to open a new signature restaurant in collaboration with the much-vaunted Adam Simmonds. The Michelin star-winning chef hopes to provide Scandina-vian-inspired fare underpinned by bold flavours and a unique mission. His menu will look to explore food’s intimate ties to our senses and memories to provide an unconventional but thought-provoking dining experience (or ‘voyage’). As chef patron at the hotel, he will also oversee the operation of its all-day eatery Spagnoletti. The adventurous restaurant opens its doors on 29 January.