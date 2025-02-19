Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Santo Remedio Casona & Cantina, Marylebone

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  19 February, 2025

    A third offering from East London Mexican food aficionados sees the group open its first central London venue in Marylebone. The team, led by Edson Diaz-Fuentes and Natalie Feary, will be serving regional Mexican delights with an emphasis on guisados, slow-cooked traditional dishes and antojitos mexicanos, including hand-pressed corn dishes like empenadas. Their commitment to authentic Mexican cuisine is highlighted by bringing what were, until recently, inaccessible ingredients to UK shores, like purple heirloom corn for their antojitos. Adding to the fold British produce such as West Country venison for traditional dishes, the restaurant hopes to show the dynamism and creativity inherent to Mexican cuisine. Santo Remedio Casona & Cantina in Marylebone is set over two floors with 85 covers and a ground floor bar which will be serving tequila and mezcal cocktails.

    13-14 Thayer Street, London, W1U 3JR

    santoremedio.co.uk






    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Wine Paris delivers on international fla...

    Napa Valley remains steadfast in its glo...

    UK/US trade wars: 'Tariffs are coming'

    Liv-ex: Fine wine prices down across boa...

    Beth Kelly MW becomes Tesco's new wine d...

    Hambledon leads portfolio expansion at F...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Sud de France Top 100

    View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

    Blogs 

    Friday read: Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

    Maltby&Greek tasting – a window on Greece

    Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95