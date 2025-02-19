Santo Remedio Casona & Cantina, Marylebone

By Harpers Editorial

A third offering from East London Mexican food aficionados sees the group open its first central London venue in Marylebone. The team, led by Edson Diaz-Fuentes and Natalie Feary, will be serving regional Mexican delights with an emphasis on guisados, slow-cooked traditional dishes and antojitos mexicanos, including hand-pressed corn dishes like empenadas. Their commitment to authentic Mexican cuisine is highlighted by bringing what were, until recently, inaccessible ingredients to UK shores, like purple heirloom corn for their antojitos. Adding to the fold British produce such as West Country venison for traditional dishes, the restaurant hopes to show the dynamism and creativity inherent to Mexican cuisine. Santo Remedio Casona & Cantina in Marylebone is set over two floors with 85 covers and a ground floor bar which will be serving tequila and mezcal cocktails.