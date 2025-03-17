By Harpers Editorial team

The second iteration of ZIMA, whose flagship Soho restaurant has done much to enlighten intrepid foodies on the diversity and delectability of Russian and Eastern European cuisine, opened in Not-ting Hill on Valentine’s Day. The 45-cover venue will hope to further refine ZIMA’s contemporary take on the region’s food by collaborating with Eastern European chefs who will bring forth their own contemporary interpretations of the cuisine. The first chef to take on this challenge will be Michelin-starred chef Evgeny Vikentev, a pioneer of modern Russian gastronomy. Expect every-thing from royal Siberian black caviar to pirozhki buns stuffed with beef, along with a selection of Georgian wines, at the new west London venue.