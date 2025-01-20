By Harpers Editorial team

Opening with former executive chef at The Ritz Spencer Metzger and Roxane Dupuy as executive sommelier, chef-proprietor Jason Atherton has tailored a dream team for this sister outpost to Dubai’s Row on 45, where Metzger’s input helped deliver two Michelin stars. With just 28 covers and a 15-course ‘best of British’ tasting menu on offer, to be complemented by the 4,000-odd bottles in the cellar, Atherton says Row on 5 is to be his legacy from a lifetime’s cheffing. Expect a frenzy on the one booking day a month.