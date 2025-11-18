South American specialist Condor Wines launches New Zealand range

By Oliver Catchpole

Condor Wines, the specialist South American importer has launched a New Zealand wine range – Flight of the Condor – in celebration of its fifteenth anniversary next year.

Since its foundation in 2011, Condor Wines has worked closely with producers across Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, building a reputation for bringing South American wines to the UK market.

It has focused on wines it considers “authentic, characterful” and that have “a true sense of place”.

It called New Zealand a “natural next step”, as the region reflects many of the values that it considers a part of its South American partnerships – passion, care, resilience, expertise, integrity and collaboration.

Lee Evans (pictured), MD and co-founder, Condor Wines, explained:“South America will always be at the heart of who we are, but New Zealand has long held a personal fascination for me.

“A customer request in 2022 led us to ship from New Zealand and reawakened my curiosity about the region. I saw parallels not just in the terrain, but in the producers’ stories: independent winemakers, dramatic landscapes, a flagship variety everyone knows – and a depth of character waiting to be discovered.”

The expansion will allow Condor to offer greater stylistic diversity to its customers, especially in lighter, fresher styles of wine.

Evans continued: “Our South American portfolio has always been rooted in bold reds — Malbec, Carménère, Tannat — these are regional strengths. But New Zealand allows us the chance to complement that core with expressive whites and elegant, lighter styles.”

The new wines will be under the ‘Flight of the Condor’ banner, a symbol linked to the Andean heritage of the importer.

These wines will complement its South American portfolio, which will remain a focus for the company.

Evans concluded: “This isn’t a shift in direction. It’s a continuation of our journey.

“It’s about embracing discovery, growing with integrity and applying what we’ve learned over the last 14 years – from logistics and sourcing to building relationships that last.

Our mission remains the same: to share authentic wines that reflect their place, crafted by producers who care deeply about what they do.”

Condor Wines is a UK-based specialist importer that represents producers from Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and now New Zealand.









