Berry Bros. & Rudd launches in the US

By Hamish Graham

The UK’s oldest fine wine and spirits merchant Berry Bros. & Rudd has announced that it is expanding into the US market with the opening of a flagship store in Washington D.C.

Additionally, the merchant is launching a dedicated website for its US shoppers as well as a stateside private client team. The latter will provide US clients with a team of in-market fine specialists offering consultations, tasting appointments and cellar-building guidance.

The 327-year-old company is set to collaborate with US luxury and lifestyle brands, as well as host a series of events and experiences, to develop a new audience of consumers in the country.

Read more: Pub insolvencies on rise as cost pressures take toll

MD, international and auctions, at the fine wine merchant, Jamie Ritchie, is buoyed by the new expansion: “We are excited to be opening Berry Bros. & Rudd in the United States, beginning in Washington, D.C., a city with a vibrant wine and spirits culture and a thriving gastronomic scene.

“We look forward to sharing our trusted expertise, personalized service, and British heritage with audiences across the U.S., and to building lasting relationships with new clients.”

CEO at Berry Bros. & Rudd, Emma Fox, added: “Opening our business in the United States marks an exciting new chapter in Berry Bros. & Rudd’s 327-year history. American customers have always shown a strong appreciation for luxury British brands and true craftsmanship, and the Berry Bros. & Rudd name embodies both.”

The new store is located at 888 17th Street NW in the US capital.











