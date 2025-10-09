Berry Bros. & Rudd achieves B Corp status

By Oliver Catchpole

Britain’s oldest fine wine and spirits merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd (BBR), has attained B Corp certification.

The 327-year-old family business joins a community of over 10,000 B Corps across the world – there are over 2,600 certified businesses in the UK alone.

The B Corp certification is awarded by B Lab, a not-for-profit network that attempts to verify and monitor a company’s environmental (and social) impact.

B Lab was founded in 2006, with the idea that a ‘different kind of economy’ was necessary – an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy, that is stakeholder driven.

The process for a business to become certified involves scoring high on an environmental impact assessment (the B Impact assessment) and meeting legal requirements.

BBR has been implementing more sustainable practices across the business for several years, as it worked towards B Corp status. These include waste reduction, working to reduce emissions, investing in regenerative viticulture projects, and working with producers and other partners who share its sustainable values. Its efforts have paid off – earlier this year, BBR announced a 15% reduction in emissions across the business.

It also announced other milestones: the use of 100% renewable energy, an 160% increase in solar generation in the past two years, and the fact that 40% of its delivery vehicles now run on electricity, with another 30% running on HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil).

By 2030, it aims to be completely carbon net-zero and plastic free.

Lizzy Rudd, chair of BBR, said; “Achieving B Corp certification is an important acknowledgement of what we’ve achieved so far, but we view it as just one stage in our continuing journey. We will keep improving by focusing on measurable action and responsible stewardship – building a business that is fit for future generations.”

BBR recently took on new leadership, naming a new MD, Rob Symington, who was previously co-CEO of Symington Family Estates. He is now overseeing sales, customer strategy and marketing in the UK.







