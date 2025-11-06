Subscriber login Close [x]
IWSR: Global H1 alcohol volume sales decline, value steady

By Hamish Graham
Published:  06 November, 2025

Fresh data from IWSR can reveal that global total beverage alcohol (TBA) consumption volume was in decline during the first half of the financial year, with a drop of -1% reported.

Despite the drop in volume sales, value sales (excluding baijiu in China and other ‘national spirits’) remained steady globally.

Markets in growth included India where TBA volume sales uplifted +7% during H1 2025, with premium-and-above price bands rising even higher in the country (+8%). Other markets that saw TBA volume growth included South Africa (+4%) and Mexico (+2%). These growth regions were offset by volume declines in several large markets including China (-2%), the US (-4%) and Germany (-5%).

Zeroing in on categories, RTDs were a top global performer, outperforming most beverage categories across 20 key markets, growing +3% in terms of volume sales for H1. The touted reason for this growth according to IWSR is a “strong consumer demand for convenience, flavour innovation, and accessible price points”. Volume growth for RTDs was particularly strong in several markets including Brazil (+10%), South Africa (+9%) and India (+11%).

Other categories that saw H1 volume growth included Prosecco and a number of spirits subcategories. Indian whiskey grew +7% (largely driven by domestic growth) while bitters/spirits aperitifs were up +3%. Irish whiskey grew +2% in terms of volume with impressive growth for the category in the Indian (+23%) and Japanese (+27%) markets. No-alcohol spirits volume sales grew +9% though the IWSR note this is from a small base.

Spirits volume sales overall saw a -2% decline in H1, though when national spirits are excluded, this figure sits at +1%.




