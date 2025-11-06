IWSR: Global H1 alcohol volume sales decline, value steady

Fresh data from IWSR can reveal that global total beverage alcohol (TBA) consumption volume was in decline during the first half of the financial year, with a drop of -1% reported.
Despite the drop in volume sales, value sales (excluding baijiu in China and other ‘national spirits’) remained steady globally.
Markets in growth included India where TBA volume sales uplifted +7% during H1 2025, with premium-and-above price bands rising even higher in the country (+8%). Other markets that saw TBA volume growth included South Africa (+4%) and Mexico (+2%). These growth regions were offset by volume declines in several large markets including China (-2%), the US (-4%) and Germany (-5%).
Zeroing in on categories, RTDs were a top global performer, outperforming most beverage categories across 20 key markets, growing +3% in terms of volume sales for H1. The touted reason for this growth according to IWSR is a “strong consumer demand for convenience, flavour innovation, and accessible price points”. Volume growth for RTDs was particularly strong in several markets including Brazil (+10%), South Africa (+9%) and India (+11%).
Other categories that saw H1 volume growth included Prosecco and a number of spirits subcategories. Indian whiskey grew +7% (largely driven by domestic growth) while bitters/spirits aperitifs were up +3%. Irish whiskey grew +2% in terms of volume with impressive growth for the category in the Indian (+23%) and Japanese (+27%) markets. No-alcohol spirits volume sales grew +9% though the IWSR note this is from a small base.
Spirits volume sales overall saw a -2% decline in H1, though when national spirits are excluded, this figure sits at +1%.