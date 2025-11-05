London Wine Fair announces management buyout

By James Lawrence

The London Wine Fair (LWF) has been acquired by current event director Hannah Tovey in an unprecedented buyout, marking a new chapter for the UK's longest-running drinks exhibition.

According to Tovey (pictured), ownership has been transferred from Hemming Group to Vindustrious – a new company created this year – effective 31 October 2025. The new business retains all five members of the LWF team, ensuring continuity as preparations begin for the 45th edition of the show in May 2026.

Founded in 1981 by Hemming Group, this seminal event in the trade calendar has undergone several iterations, formerly known as the International London Wine Fair and launched on the top of a central London department store. The show then eventually relocated to Excel, but returned to its former home in Olympia in 2014.

Tovey, who has managed London Wine Fair since 2017, will head up the new company alongside the existing team: Kate Stretton (director of international sales); Mara Veith (director of sales: UK, France and Asia); Holly Boatright-Wilson (marketing manager); and Kasie-Ella Dixon (marketing and sales executive).

Full funding was secured within days of launching the buyout bid, with investment led by Perrin & Partners – a long-term backer of leading UK businesses – and a small group of the fair's suppliers.

Speaking to Harpers, Tovey said: “This is a real landmark moment in the history of the London Wine Fair, an event which has been at the centre of the drinks industry for almost 45 years. Along with the London Wine Fair team – all of whom I am delighted to say are on board – I am absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity to invest both renewed energy and vision into both the Fair and Signature Serve, the spirits event within the show, which launched last year.

“Feedback from exhibitors who were informed of the sale this morning has been extraordinarily positive, and I am feeling buoyed up by their support. They are absolutely integral to the success of the event and I look forward to welcoming them back to Olympia in May, as well other brands, agents and generic bodies also looking to invest in the UK market.

"Following a fantastic 2025 event that delivered a 40% increase in revenue year-on-year against all market odds, now seven months out from our 45th show, we are well underway to delivering an even more exceptional event.”

Patrick McGrath MW, CEO of Hatch Mansfield – a long time supporter of LWF – said of the buyout: "We are absolutely delighted by this news. Hatch is going to be back in force for LWF 2026 - and we're thrilled to see other large-scale importers coming back. We just can't wait to see what this renewed focus and investment will bring from the excellent LWF team."









