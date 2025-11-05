Equal Measures UK expands into wine sector

By James Lawrence

Equal Measures UK, a non-profit organisation dedicated to driving intersectional inclusion across the drinks and hospitality industries, has announced its expansion into the wine trade.

As part of this expansion, Equal Measures UK will collaborate with Queena Wong, founder of Curious Vines and a prominent advocate for inclusion and diversity in wine.

Founded in 2020, the organisation was created “to deliver educational and professional development opportunities for beneficiaries from marginalised backgrounds in the spirits and cocktail spaces”. Its initiatives include fully funded WSET Level 1, 2 and 3 Awards in Spirits, BIIAB Level 2 Personal Licences, and mentorships with global industry leaders.

Vicky Ilankovan, executive director of Equal Measures UK, commented: “It has always been important to us to grow in a way that ensures longevity and allows us to support the needs of our industry in the best way possible. Over the last four years, Equal Measures has solidified its reputation as a strong advocate for education, safeguarding, and inclusion in the spirits and cocktail scenes within the industry.

“Now, as we are entering our fifth year, we believe it is the right time to expand into wine. We are doing so gradually, backed by knowledge, experience, and an award-winning approach made stronger by deep connections within the sector.”

Queena Wong added: “An exciting new chapter as I step into the role of the first Equal Measures UK wine mentor, joining a remarkable group already shaping this successful mentorship programme. With my own Curious Vines project founded on the core pillars of Community and Education, our missions align seamlessly.

“I look forward to connecting my mentees with the heart of the wine industry – to support, inspire, challenge and walk alongside them. Together, Equal Measures UK and I aim to ensure that individuals from marginalised backgrounds not only enter into the world of wine but are equipped to thrive.”

Equal Measures UK will begin accepting 2026 beneficiary applications from those working in wine who meet the eligibility criteria from 3 November 2025.

Those eligible can apply via the application form located on the website.

In addition, Equal Measures UK will also be expanding its mentor pool to include leading global wine industry experts.

To apply, please email vicky@equalmeasuresuk.org.









