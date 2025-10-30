Lay & Wheeler announces partnership with UAE beverage importer

By Oliver Catchpole

Lay & Wheeler, the fine wine merchant, has announced a new partnership with Truebell Marketing & Trading UAE, an importer and distributor of premium drinks in the UAE.

The partnership marks an expansion of the wine merchant’s distribution in the Middle East – it will now operate as ‘Lay & Wheeler Middle East’ in the region.

Truebell is one of the largest independent food and licensed beverage importers in the UAE.

The merchant’s fine wines will now be distributed to both trade and private clients across the UAE market.

There is a growing demand in the country for fine wine, from a consumer base Lay & Wheeler described as “sophisticated and dynamic”.

Michael Saunders, CEO of Coterie Holdings, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Truebell, whose reputation and expertise in the UAE complements our own values and ambitions perfectly.

“This collaboration allows us to share our passion for fine wine with a market that continues to thrive and evolve, creating exciting opportunities for collectors, connoisseurs, and the hospitality sector alike.”

Lay & Wheeler was founded in 1854 and is now part of Coterie Holdings, which also own Hallgarten & Novum Wines, Coterie Vaults, Jera Wine, and Global Wine Solutions.

This partnership is part of Coteries Holding’s strategic ambition for both international growth and supporting the development of new fine wine markets.

Marek Sheridan, MD of Truebell, added: “Lay & Wheeler’s history and dedication to excellence align perfectly with Truebell’s mission to bring the world’s best brands to the UAE.

“With the country’s economy continuing to grow and diversify, we see tremendous potential for fine wine, and we are excited to bring Lay & Wheeler’s exceptional portfolio to our clients.”







