Coterie Holdings launches wine lending platform

By James Bayley

Coterie Holdings, the holding company for Lay & Wheeler and Hallgarten & Novum Wines, has formally announced the launch of its wine lending platform Jera.

The news caps off six months of unprecedented change for the company, which began with the appointment of Michael Saunders, formerly of Bibendum, as the company’s new CEO.

Jera is an online platform that allows collectors and restaurants to borrow using their fine wine as collateral. The platform is intended to provide a solution for collectors looking to unlock value from their collections, providing users with instant quotes and more appealing loan-to-value rates.

Borrowing against other collectable assets like fine art has always been more straightforward compared to wine, according to Saunders. By launching Jera, Coterie hopes to fill a gap in the market.

Michael Saunders said: “Fine wine collecting is enjoyed by increasing numbers of people and businesses. With so much value tied up in wine cellars, Jera has been created as a simple solution for collectors seeking to temporarily unlock some value should there ever be the need.

“Historically, borrowing against the value of wine collections has been complicated with low loan-to-cellar value rates. Jera shares clear loan-to-value projections using accurate, up-to-date pricing from Liv-ex. Our customers’ wines will be securely stored in Coterie’s brand-new, industry-leading fine wine warehouse throughout the agreed loan period.”

Further information and valuation quotes for wine collections can be discovered on the Jera website.







