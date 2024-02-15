Hallgarten adds Piedmont’s Vietti to premium portfolio

By James Bayley

Specialist wine importer Hallgarten & Novum Wines has been appointed exclusive UK distributor for Vietti, the Piedmont family producer famed for its crus in Barolo and Barbaresco.

Hallgarten, which was recently purchased by Coterie Holdings, will expand Vietti’s offering of premium wines to the UK hospitality and retail sectors.

The Vietti family has produced fine wine from the heart of the Langhe since the 1800s when Carlo Vietti established the winery in the medieval village of Castiglione Falletto. Subsequently, four generations have continued the winemaking heritage.

Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten Wines said: “There are some names in Piedmont that resonate with the wine trade, and the public, more than others. Vietti is one of them. As we look to work closer than ever with the UK’s premium retailers and restaurants, having Vietti as part of our portfolio will help to further strengthen these relationships.”

The addition of Vietti marks Hallgarten’s first from the Old World since it was acquired by Coterie Holdings in December 2023, shortly after Michael Saunders, formerly of Bibendum, became Coterie’s new CEO.

Hallgarten’s MD Andrew Bewes continues to head up the business, which was purchased for an undisclosed sum by Coterie from the Pieroth family, which had owned Hallgarten since 1972.

Meanwhile, the renowned Burgundian producer Maison Champy will join Bibendum’s fine wine portfolio.

Five of the producer’s wines will be distributed in the UK through Bibendum to the UK on-trade and to independent merchants via Walker & Wodehouse – one of C&C Group’s route-to-market brands.

Champy is the oldest wine company in Burgundy, established in 1720. It is certified French Living Heritage (EPV) and is one of only three wine estates in France with this endorsement.

Christine Barkey, wine buyer for France at Bibendum said: “I’m thrilled that Maison Champy is joining our portfolio, sharing with us their elegant Pernand Vergelesses. The process of organic conversion has allowed the team to gain an incredible understanding of the vineyards and terroir, which shines in their outstanding wines. Crafted from their 21ha in the Cotes de Beaune between Volnay and Corton, Maison Champy's wines are a fantastic example of the excellence of this appellation, rivalling some of the historically 'grander' Crus in Burgundy.”











