Hallgarten’s 'strategic expansion' drive continues

By James Lawrence

Eighteen new employees have joined the team at Hallgarten & Novum Wines since July 2024, encompassing head office support functions, regional sales and a communications role.

According to the specialist importer: “At the start of 2024, Hallgarten Wines’ had 100 team members and now exceeds 130. This expansion aligns with Hallgarten’s strategic growth following its acquisition by Coterie Holdings in December 2023. The new additions reinforce the company’s commitment to managing growth and enhancing service levels for its existing and new customers.”

Some of the newest recruits include Joshua Butler and Patrick Mallinson, appointed business development director and business development manager respectively, tasked with driving sales in the independent off-trade.

Butler joined the team in October, while Mallinson was appointed this month (November). Both were previously at Walker & Wodehouse Wines.

The national on-trade team has also been reinforced with the addition of Leo York, who joined from Bibendum, as a national account manager.

Meanwhile, Ben Humberstone has joined Hallgarten from Armit Wines, accepting a position as account manager to support business growth in London.

Hallgarten's MD Andrew Bewes (pictured) commented: “The steady expansion of our team in the last year reflects the dynamic growth of the business. As we grow, we are fully committed to maintaining the Hallgarten Wines ethos by recruiting to reinforce key areas of our customer, supplier and business support.”

In addition, Katherine Brown, formerly of Bancroft Wines, has joined the team as PR & communications manager, hired to bolster “the company’s communications both internally and externally”.

Hallgarten has also recruited Molly Eccleston as its fourth HeadStart Apprentice. The HeadStart programme, launched in 2019, is an 18-month programme encompassing placements across all areas of the Hallgarten business, including head office, the regional and national sales teams and working the vintage with one of the Hallgarten suppliers.

“We are proud to have maintained the incredibly strong service levels for our customers for which we are renowned, and to continue to ensure that our customers receive both the highest levels of service, and the best wines available as the business goes through a transformative period,” said Bewes.

Hallgarten Wines' annual two-day trade tasting will take place in the new year at Old Billingsgate in London, running from Monday 27 to Tuesday 28 January 2025.

“It is poised to be our biggest and most comprehensive tasting to date, featuring over 1,000 wines,” said Katherine Brown.

She added: “Monica Allan has also joined the brand management team to support Hallgarten’s Americas portfolio, while Victoria Markham has joined to support the UK and Champagne portfolios; both bring a wealth of experience with them.

“There have been two new appointments in the customer services department with Rebecca Harvey and Mihai Stoica helping the business progress the service offering to its customers. Zdenek Karafiat, Matt Churchill and Kasia Warchaloswka join the business in crucial supply chain roles, managing the breadth of demands for its diverse portfolio.”

The recruitment drive continues and vacancies can be viewed here.







