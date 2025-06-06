Bordeaux sustainability webinar focuses in on environmental progress

By Harpers Editorial team

Harpers most recent sustainability-themed webinar, Bordeaux – A Case Study for Sustainable Winemaking, is now live and free to watch on our YouTube channel.

A collaboration with Harpers Sustainability Charter Champion and leading distributor Bibendum, the session takes a deep dive into the progress this influential region has made across the varied spectrum of sustainability in its vineyards.

Bordeaux is a region which exemplifies sustainability in winemaking, with more than 75% of the vineyard area certified by an environmental strategy, whether organic, biodynamic or HVE. As such, and given its pre-eminence on the global winemaking stage, its progress clearly shows what can be achieved through a concerted and co-ordinated effort to build towards sustainability goals.

CIVB president Allan Sichel, Château Cantenac Brown’s sales manager and sustainability expert Pauline Fradin and C&C (Bibendum) wine buyer Andrew Craig joined the discussion, which was moderated by Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole.

To watch the unabridged version of the Bordeaux – A Case Study for Sustainable Winemaking webinar, please follow the link here.







