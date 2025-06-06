Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bordeaux sustainability webinar focuses in on environmental progress

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  06 June, 2025

Harpers most recent sustainability-themed webinar, Bordeaux – A Case Study for Sustainable Winemaking, is now live and free to watch on our YouTube channel.

A collaboration with Harpers Sustainability Charter Champion and leading distributor Bibendum, the session takes a deep dive into the progress this influential region has made across the varied spectrum of sustainability in its vineyards.

Bordeaux is a region which exemplifies sustainability in winemaking, with more than 75% of the vineyard area certified by an environmental strategy, whether organic, biodynamic or HVE. As such, and given its pre-eminence on the global winemaking stage, its progress clearly shows what can be achieved through a concerted and co-ordinated effort to build towards sustainability goals. 

CIVB president Allan Sichel, Château Cantenac Brown’s sales manager and sustainability expert Pauline Fradin and C&C (Bibendum) wine buyer Andrew Craig joined the discussion, which was moderated by Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole.

To watch the unabridged version of the Bordeaux – A Case Study for Sustainable Winemaking webinar, please follow the link here.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

One third of UK hospitality businesses o...

IWSR acquired by WGSN

19 Crimes adds Tempranillo to range

WSTA announces 2025 Industry Summit line-up

Wine GB launches Sustainable Packaging T...

UK launch of new Georgian wine collection

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

North South Wines : Sustainability Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95