Webinar sign up: Social Responsibility at the Cellar Door

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  16 October, 2024

The Harpers team invites you to sign up for a latest free webinar, Social Responsibility at the Cellar Door, to take place a week today.

To broadcast live 10.30am-11.30am on Wednesday 23 October, this is the latest in our series of sustainability-focused panel discussions, this time swinging the spotlight onto the wellbeing and support of the workers and their communities behind the wine estates.

Lead by Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole our cross-industry panel focuses on what producers can and do deliver within their vineyards and wineries to enhance the lives of workers and communities, while also examining the broader value for those that embrace social responsibility in their businesses.

Exploring consumer understanding of socially responsible schemes and influence on buying decisions as well the impact on trade partners working with socially conscience producers.

Our panel will include representatives from our webinar partner Bibendum, plus Co-op, Santa Rita and Stellenrust, allowing for a lively discussion featuring views from both UK trade and producers.

To register for this fee webinar, please click here.



Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine.
You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition.

