South Africa hopeful of recovery after ‘challenging’ 2024 harvest

By Jo Gilbert

After a difficult 2024 season, which was characterised by floods, frost and strong winds, South African wine producers are optimistic about the 2025 harvest.

According to harvest predictions compiled by the industry bodies Vinpro and SAWIS, most wine regions in the country have experienced above-average winter rainfall, with improved chill unit accumulation and minimal frost damage, leaving producers hopeful about the new season.

This prediction marks a contrast to harvest 2024, which was beset with extreme weather and resulted in a total yield of just over 1 million tonnes from 87,848ha – a 7% decrease from 2023.

“The 2025 crop has potential for recovery after a challenging 2024, thanks to favourable winter conditions and improved conditions for reserve build-up,” head of Vinpro Consultation Services, Dr Etienne Terblanche, said.

“Nevertheless, it is essential that producers use the tools available to adapt to weather patterns to ensure sustainable production.”

This year, the vines have built reasonable carbohydrate reserves thanks to lower disease pressure and positive growing conditions after the 2024 harvest. Growers generally pruned later to reduce frost damage risk, which is now combining with favourable spring conditions to ensure a more even bud break.

South Africa’s associations have raised caution over the impact of bunch initiation, however. Bunch initiation is a crucial phase in the grapevine lifecycle. It concerns the formation of the structures that will develop into grape bunches in future seasons and has the potential to significantly impact future harvests, as the onset of flowering, fruit set and environmental factors affect how the vine prepares for the following year.

During the bunch initiation period for 2024, atypical cool and wet conditions prevailed in the interior regions and warm and windy conditions in the coastal areas. These irregular weather patterns may have affected bunch initiation in 2024, which is vital to the size and quality of the crop of 2025.

Overall, South Africa’s wine industry continues to remain resilient, and is hoping for further favourable climatological conditions to ‘signal a return to exceptional quality’, even as some vineyards are still recovering from flood damage.

“We are confident that the 2025 harvest will be of great quality across all ten wine regions and provide a much-needed boost to our producers and the broader wine industry,” added South Africa Wine CEO Rico Basson.

“A successful harvest strengthens our sector’s sustainability, competitiveness and resilience. This aligns with our strategy to build a robust and competitive wine industry that continues to thrive locally and internationally, positioning South African wines as leaders on the global stage.”















