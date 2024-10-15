Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Indie retailers warn against new employee rights as Starmer vows to ‘rip up the rulebook’ on bureaucracy

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  15 October, 2024

The government’s proposed ‘biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation’ could stifle job creation in independent shops and place further financial pressures on already struggling retailers, the Federation of Independent Retailers (the Fed) has warned.

Ministers recently unveiled plans to adopt a ‘pro-business, pro-worker’ approach under the new Employment Rights Bill, which will see employees gain better access to sick pay, protection from day one from unfair dismissal and strengthened rights for pregnant women and new mothers.

The new legislation was introduced last week, just days ahead of yesterday’s (14 October) International Investment Summit, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed to “rip up” Britain’s bureaucracy and tell regulators to prioritise growth.

According to the Financial Times, Starmer insisted the UK was open for business after the political “circus” that followed Brexit, stating: “You have to grow your business, I have to grow my country.”

Businesses however have since sounded a knell of caution in the rush to boost pay and productivity.

“As responsible retailers, we want to ensure that employees are treated fairly, but many of these proposed changes will have cost implications for small retailers who are already struggling financially because of rising bills and sluggish sales,” Mo Razzaq, national president of the Fed, said.

“There is a risk of Fed members becoming less inclined to take on new staff because of the additional red tape involved if those people who are recruited are not seen to be a good fit.”

Yesterday’s summit was the first of its kind since Labour took over in Westminster 102 days ago and is believed to have secured £63bn in private-sector pledges for the British economy.

While hospitality was not specifically mentioned at the summit, Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, has since taken the opportunity to stress how the sector plays an integral role in investment decisions which “cannot be overlooked. Companies setting up a new office or relocating staff to a new city or country want to make sure their teams see a place as attractive to live. Hospitality is the foundation of all of that,” she concluded.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2024: The full...

Armit Wines invests in staff to support...

Alcohol consumers less supportive of cal...

Liberty Wines reflects on Autumn/Winter...

Purnell’s restaurant closes after 17 yea...

Catena Institute joins SWR Bottle Weight...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95