Jancis Robinson MW reaches out to hospitality workers

By Lisa Riley

Jancis Robinson MW has reached out to hospitality workers by giving industry professional free access to all of JancisRobinson.com.

The charitable offer, which is applicable until the end of May, includes the website's Purple Pages - "the meat behind the paywall". It is aimed at hospitality workers keen to learn more about the world of wine and who are finding themselves with "time on their hands”.

“We hope people might enjoy topping up their knowledge and taking advantage of our 200,000 tasting notes; 10,000 articles; an online version of the most up-to-date Oxford Companion to Wine; all the maps from The World Atlas of Wine and an unusually well-informed members' forum,” said Robinson.

The offer applies strictly to those who usually work in bars and restaurants rather than those working for wine retailers, distributors, importers or producers.

For technical reasons, the offer could only be extended to those who are not already Purple Pages members.

All details of the offer can be found here.

Last month, Robinson published a major list of independent wine retailers that were keeping lines of sales and delivery open amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The list came about as a result of a Twitter suggestion from locked down northern Italy when a user suggested it would be helpful to access a list of independent wine retailers keeping up with home deliveries amid social distancing measures.