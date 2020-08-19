Hallgarten supports on-trade with £700k worth of free wine

By Lisa Riley

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has announced it will be supporting the hospitality sector in September with over 100,000 glasses of wine provided free of charge.

Kicking in as the government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme ends at the end of August, Hallgarten’s scheme will be offered exclusively to on-trade customers.

The investment translates to a retail value in excess of £700,000, said Hallgarten.

The scheme and its funding is finite, and is therefore being offered on a first-come, first-served basis through the Hallgarten website. Applications for the scheme can be made between 19 and 28 August, with the promotional period running throughout the month of September.

The scheme was targeted at helping Hallgarten's customers “reward or incentivise” their guests to make table reservations in the month of September, said Hallgarten.

“We are all acutely aware of the impact that lockdown has had on the hospitality industry and, in addition to the practical help we have been able to offer our customers over the past months, we were keen to find a way of helping further. The ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme has provided a great boost to the sector in August, so our plans focused in on helping customers to drive footfall in the second half of September,” said Andrew Bewes, MD at Hallgarten Wines.

While “not a panacea to the challenges facing the industry”, Hallgarten hoped the initiative would "make a difference and, in some small way, help to revitalise wine sales in restaurants, hotels and pubs”, he added.

“There have been significant initiatives during the last few weeks to help the industry get back on its feet, but these overlooked wine, which plays an important role in the whole meal experience and often makes up a large proportion of restaurant bills. We discussed a concept with our partner suppliers, and they were delighted to support this initiative despite many seeing their businesses suffer significantly during the pandemic.”

All details of the promotion can be found here.