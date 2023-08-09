Stamp scheme generates £32k for Cardiff indies

Since its launch just over a year ago, the Cardiff Wine Passport has generated more than £32,000 in revenue for independent restaurants and bars in Cardiff.

Developed by PR consultant Jane Cook, the Cardiff Wine Passport allows patrons to enjoy handpicked glasses of wine at participating venues across the city.

The concept is simple enough; consumers buy a passport online, and then exchange passport stamps for glasses of wine at a curated selection of locally owned businesses – an optional food pairing can also be added at the time of redemption.

Cardiff Wine Passport founder Jane Cook said: “I’m thrilled with the level of support the passport scheme has received – from both the wine lovers who use it to explore new venues and the local businesses who have signed up to take part. It’s fantastic to know that the scheme has had such a positive impact, as these indie businesses bring so much unique charm and flavour to our city; Cardiff would be a much poorer place without them.”

One such venue is Vermut, an independent micro-bar which specialises in sherry, wines from Montilla-Moriles and Vermouth. Due to its unique model, the business initially struggled to attract local custom, but the scheme has given people an excuse to pop in for a stamp and give it a try.

Jack Holtom, venue manager at Vermut, said: “Over the last year or so, we’ve seen a slow and steady increase in customers, and that is thanks in no small part to the Cardiff Wine Passport giving people the confidence to come in and try something a bit different; all they have to do is come in and ask for their stamp – it takes away any of the intimidation or worry about trying something new. The best bit is that we get to watch these new customers fall in love with what we do here, and then they come back to us again and again.”

Passing the £30,000 revenue milestone is a testament to the support the concept has amassed, but in reality, the total revenue impact of the scheme is likely to be much higher; according to Cook, most passport holders opt to add additional food pairings and bar snacks at each venue as they go about collecting their passport stamps.

At the moment, the scheme is exclusive to Cardiff, however, plans are in place to extend the initiative to Bristol in 2024.

The current Cardiff Wine Passport costs £26 each and entitles the holder to six glasses of wine from a choice of 12 different city-centre venues.

The participating bars and restaurants taking part in the summer edition are; Bar 44, Asador 44, Kindle, Parallel, Bacareto, Scaredy Cats Café Bar, Daffodil, Curado Bar, Vermut, The Dead Canary, Nighthawks and Lab 22.







