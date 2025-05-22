Subscriber login Close [x]
Research shows hospitality has worst hourly pay of any UK industry

By Hamish Graham
Published:  22 May, 2025

Analysis of ONS data on average hours worked and median average pay by experts at money.co.uk shows that the hospitality sector offers the worst hourly pay of any UK industry.

Members of the hospitality trade typically work 26 hours per week and receive an average hourly pay of £12.39, only 18 pence about the national living wage.

The trade also ranks in the top 10 for amount of overtime worked, with employees working 2.8 hours of overtime per week on average.

These figures contrast to the contribution the sector makes to the UK economy. The ‘accommodation and food service activities’ industry added £93bn to the national pot in 2023, with this number set to rise by an additional £29bn by 2027, according to UKHospitality.

The economic circumstances the hospitality sector has faced in recent year, including recent National Insurance hikes, has made increasing workers’ pay while still making a profit a persistent challenge.

Although improving wages is an important factor in ensuring staff morale, as Joe Phelan, money.co.uk expert puts it, hospitality businesses should be taking a holistic approach.

“Attracting and retaining high-quality talent doesn’t just come down to salary – it’s also about meeting evolving expectations around working conditions," he said. 

“Today’s employees are more willing to walk away from roles that don’t offer a healthy work-life balance or prioritise wellbeing. That means businesses need to offer more than just pay; they must create environments with manageable hours, flexibility, and genuine support.

“When companies get this right, they typically see lower staff turnover, higher engagement and more consistent productivity, all of which feed into more stable operations and healthier cash flow. And with greater financial predictability comes the ability to plan and grow with confidence.”




