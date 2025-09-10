IWC Champion Sparkling Wine goes to England

For the first time ever, the International Wine Challenge (IWC) have given an English wine the Champion Sparkling Wine (Daniel Thibault Trophy) award.
The accolade went to south-east English winery Nyetimber’s Blanc de Blancs Magnum 2016, which had already secured both the English Sparkling Trophy and the English Blanc de Blancs Trophy.
Nyetimber was doubly victorious this year, with its head winemaker Cherie Spriggs named Sparkling Winemaker of the Year for the second time.
When Spriggs first earned the award in 2018, she was the first ever person outside of France to win the award and remains the only woman to win it with this second accolade.
Commenting on the wins, Spriggs said: “Everything we do at Nyetimber is in pursuit of quality, and awards such as these give well-earned recognition for the tireless efforts of everyone at Nyetimber. Blanc de Blancs is a very special wine for us, as it was the first wine to have ever been created at Nyetimber – so this feels like a very significant ‘first’ for English sparkling wine. Winning both of these trophies really brings to life the pioneering vision of Eric Heerema and the belief that I share with him that England really is the best place in the world to be making traditional method sparkling wines.”
To further add to the achievements of English producers, Gloucestershire-based winery Kingsthorne’s Seyval Blanc, Brut 2017 won Best Wine in First Year of Production.
Overall, this year proved to be successful for England – it claimed 15 gold medals (two more than last year), putting it in ninth place.
Other IWC highlights included Burgundy, with Maison Albert Bitchot, the Beaune producer, awarded Champion Red Wine for its Clos de la Roche Grand Cru Hospices de Beaune Cuvée Cyrot Chaudron 2023 and its technical director Matthieu Mangenot given Red Winemaker of the Year, and Australia, with its Tolpuddle Vineyard awarded Champion White Wine for its Chardonnay 2023.
The more niche category of sherry also got a look in, with the Jerez region winning 20 of Spain’s 34 gold medals, and the producer Bodegas Emilio Lustau taking home both the Champion Fortified Wine award and Fortified Winemaker of the Year.
The full list of champions this year were as follows:
The IWC Champion Wines 2025:
IWC Winemakers of the Year 2025: