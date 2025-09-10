Jessica Julmy takes the helm at Vega Sicilia

By Oliver Catchpole

Jessica Julmy has been appointed the MD of Tempos Vega Sicilia, the family of wineries owned by the Álvarez Mezquíriz family.

Her appointment comes at a crucial time – she is already having to oversee the harvests that are currently in progress across the Álvarez estates, and she will soon have to launch Devia, the family’s new estate in Galicia’s DO Rias Baixas.

Julmy’s main priorities will be consolidating the future development of the group, maintaining the brands prestige, and coordinating its global strategy – along with preserving the values of the Álvarez Mezquíriz family.

Read more: SWA Trophy winners to feature at SITT

The new MD will be managing all six estates owned by the family, including their most recent project Deiva, located in Rías Baixas, along with Vega Sicilia and Alión (Ribera del Duero), Pintia (DO Toro), Oremus (Tokaj, Hungary) and Benjamin de Rothschild & Vega Sicilia Macán (DOCa Rioja, in partnership with the Rothschild family).

She said: “It is both an honour and a great responsibility to join such an iconic house as Tempos Vega Sicilia. I am deeply inspired by the history and values of the Álvarez Mezquíriz family. My aim is to contribute to their legacy by driving excellence and innovation, while taking their wines to new horizons while staying true to their roots.”

Fluent in five languages (English, French, German, Mandarin Chinese and Spanish), and with an MBA from the London business school, Julmy has extensive experience in the wine and international luxury sectors, and has shown herself to have vision, brand sensitivity and a strong commitment to sustainability, which may be expected to impact Tempos Vega Sicilia’s direction going forwards.

Pablo Álvarez Mezquíriz, CEO of Tempos Vega Sicilia, commented that: “Jessica’s arrival marks a new chapter. She will guide the future of our estates with professionalism, leadership and sensitivity.”

The family acquired their first vineyards in 1982, purchasing the historic Vega Sicilia estate in Valbuena de Duero, and have since expanded their portfolio. They export their wines to over 150 countries.







