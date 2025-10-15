Majestic strengthens with three new senior buyers

By Oliver Catchpole

Majestic Wine, the UK’s largest specialist wine retailer, has strengthened its buying team, adding three senior buyers – Phil Edwards, Karen O’Donoghue and Catherine Forbes-Taylor.

Edwards is joining Majestic from wine and spirits supplier General Wine & Liquor Company, where he was commercial manager. He has more than 30 years of experience in the drinks trade, having worked at Direct Wines, Booker, Safeway, Threshers, Mitchells and Butlers, and Drinks 21. He holds a WSET diploma.

He will be responsible for the Spain, Rosé, Champagne and Sparkling and Fine Wines categories.

Alongside him, O’Donoghue, who has switched to Majestic from Dunnes (the Irish department store chain), will oversee all French red and white wines. She holds a WSET diploma as well and is two years into her Master of Wine studies.

Forbes-Taylor (pictured) is joining Majestic from Ella’s Kitchen (the organic baby food specialist). She brings 15 years of experience in buying roles, in places such as John Lewis, Whittard of Chelsea and Laura James (the furniture brand), as well as in-depth knowledge of packaging and EPR. She is also educated to WSET Level 3. She will be tending to the buying of wines from New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Chile.

Majestic have also added a junior buyer to the team. James Cox – who previously worked in Majestic stores between 2011 and 2015 – will support senior buyer Tom Brady to improve the retailer’s offering across categories such as low and no, snacks and accessories.

Majestic MD, Elizabeth Newman, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Phil, Karen, Catherine and James to Majestic. They will bring different ideas, perspectives and expertise to the buying team and I’m really looking forward to working with all of them as we develop our award-winning proposition across wines, beers, spirits and our fast-growing snacks and gifting categories.

“We’re really proud of our track record of sourcing exciting, innovative and exclusive wines from around the world, and our new buyers are perfectly placed to help us to continue delivering on that promise for our customers.”

The new additions join existing team members Jane Masters MW, Zara Cassidy, Andy Bray and Rebecca Ohayon Gergely, all of whom report to Matt Fowkes, Majestic’s head of buying.

Since it was acquired by Fortress Investment Group in 2019, Majestic has undergone an ambitious programme of growth, launching 20 new stores and purchasing Vagabond Wines in April last year.







