Benbecula Distillery secures £1.5m investment from British Business Bank

By Oliver Catchpole

Benbecula Distillery, which is one of Scotland’s newest whisky producers, has acquired a £1.5m investment boost from the British Business Bank’s Investment Fund for Scotland.

The deal is the Investment Fund’s first equity investment in the Highlands and Islands (Benbecula Distillery is on the island of Benbecula, in the Outer Hebrides).

With this funding – delivered via Maven Capital Partners – the distillery will be able to start its programme of growth, scaling up production, supporting the whisky maturation process and expanding its headcount on the island.

Benbecula only began production in spring 2024, although it is reviving a 130-year-old recipe. It has quickly established itself in Scotland’s whisky industry, in April it opened its visitor centre and café, and began offering guided tours, whisky tastings and island cuisine.

The business is lead by its founder, Angus MacMillan, and MD Hector Macleod, both born and raised on the Islands. Its marine-influenced single malt is overseen by well-known whisky maker, Brendan McCarron.

Commenting on the investment, MacMillan said: “Securing this investment is a major milestone for us and for the island. It gives us the ability to scale production with confidence, continue creating skilled jobs locally, and develop visitor experiences that bring people closer to our story. Benbecula Distillery was founded to celebrate the Outer Hebrides’ people and place and this backing helps us realise that vision.”

The deal comes as the distillery launches it strictly limited second private cask offering, giving an opportunity for whisky investors (or enthusiasts) to have early access to Benbecula whisky before its first bottled releases, which are expected in 2029. Following a cask sale last year, a further 120 casks are now available in three varieties – Palo Cortado Hogshead, Read Wine Barrique and Bourbon Barrel.

The British Business Bank is a government-owned economic bank specialised in helping businesses in the UK access financial support.

Launched in October 2023, the £150m Investment Fund for Scotland is part of the bank’s commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth by supporting smaller businesses across Scotland.

Sarah Newbould, senior investment manager at Nations & Regions Investment Funds, the British Business Bank, said: “Benbecula Distillery is the perfect example of the kind of bold, community-rooted venture we’re proud to see the fund support.

“This investment will not only fuel the development of a distinctive whisky brand but also drive job creation and economic growth in the Outer Hebrides, inviting locals and visitors from further afield to visit the Isles and try some of Scotland’s best spirit.”







