Loch Lomond Group opens multi-million pound distillery

By Hamish Graham

Spirits producer Loch Lomond Group has announced the opening of Luss Distillery on the banks of Loch Lomond.

Situated in the village of Luss, the 5,362 square metre complex will act as a brand home for Loch Lomond Whiskies as well as housing a distillery for the producer’s gin brand Ben Lomond. A new whisky and gin discovery area and retail space will allow visitors to explore the distiller's spirits selection.

Well placed on one of Scotland’s most well-known tourist trails, visitors will be offered guided tours as well as whisky tastings. The site, which was formerly the historic Luss smoke house, has been repurposed to become the new distillery and visitor experience centre.

Colin Matthews, founder and CEO of Loch Lomond Group, is buoyed by the opening of the new facility.

He commented: “The opening of our new state-of-the-art Luss Distillery marks a major milestone for Loch Lomond Group. This investment reflects our commitment to innovation, quality, and growth in Scotland’s spirits industry, while also creating new jobs and supporting the local community.

The Scotch Whisky Association council member, continued: “Luss Distillery is our new brand home and a destination where visitors can step behind the scenes, see how our whiskies and gin are crafted with passion, and taste our expressions that have earned many international awards and acclaim.

“Every detail has been designed to celebrate the character of our spirits and the stunning landscape that inspires them, and we look forward to welcoming our first visitors this week.”

The site was designed by interior designer Paul Hodgkiss who used natural materials throughout the complex, with framed designs making the most of the Scottish scenery that surrounds the lochside venue.







