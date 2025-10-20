Subscriber login Close [x]
Bonhams’ Locanda Locatelli cellar auction ends with all lots sold

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  20 October, 2025

Bonhams’ online auction of well-known Italian restaurant Locanda Locatelli’s wine cellar is now over, having sold all lots.

The sale, which was called ‘Locanda Locatelli: Iconic Italian wines from a landmark London restaurant’, ran from 1-14 October.

Locanda Locatelli closed in January of this year, and had a wine list of 40 pages, with many Italian wines.

The restaurant’s wine list was well awarded, featuring in the World’s Best Wine Lists 2015 (by the World of Fine Wine) for its diverse Italian section, as well as earning awards from the Times and Wine List Confidential.

Highlights from the auction included the Giacomo Conterno Barolo Monfortion Riserva 1997, which sold for £5,208, Masseto 2001, which sold for £4,960, and Sassicaia Vertical 1997-2015, which sold for £3,720 (£320 above its upper estimate).

Mick O'Connell MW, head of wine UK and continental Europe, commented: “Locanda Locatelli was a cornerstone of Italian culinary excellence in London, and its wine list was nothing short of legendary.

“The results of this sale reflect the deep appreciation collectors have for the restaurant’s extraordinary cellar. From rare vintages to iconic labels, every bottle told a story of passion, heritage, and impeccable taste. We at Bonhams are very proud to have partnered with Chef Giorgio, Plaxy and the extended Locatelli team to bring this wonderful collection to auction.”

Giorgio Locatelli grew up in Lombardia, where his uncle ran a Michelin star restaurant. His career eventually brought him to London, where he decided to set up his own restaurant.

The restaurant he and his wife Plaxy Locatelli founded in 2002 – Locanda Locatelli – was known for excellent Italian food and by 2003 it had earned a Michelin star that it held for over 20 years.

The space, which was tucked away on Seymour Street in Marylebone, was designed by David Collins to reflect the familial spirit and warmth that were part of Locatelli’s ethos.

Bonhams is a global network of auction houses, with representatives in over 30 countries.

More information on the sale can be found on the Bonhams website here.



