Co-op tasting: New wines invite consumers to explore

By Hamish Graham

At the Co-op’s Autumn & Winter tasting fresh additions including a number of own-label propositions highlighted there is an appetite for exploration amongst the retailer’s customer base.

One of the most noteworthy new wines at the Portland Place-hosted event was an own-label (Co-op’s Irresistible range) English Bacchus produced by Kent’s Balfour Winery. An enjoyable expression of the German grape comes at a time, as Co-op wine buyer Sarah Benson MW explained, when there is an increasing appetite for still wine from England.

Benson described that using this own label approach can entice more consumers to try unfamiliar grapes and styles: “We have got a Carignan from Chile – the branded version was not a massive seller. I changed it to ‘Irresistible’ and the sales double.

Read more: Black Chalk reports on bumper early harvest

“I think it gives the customer a bit more confidence that we endorse this. It gets people out of their comfort zone and they feel they can explore around the range a bit more.”

Austria’s Domäne Wachau see their 100% Grüner Veltliner added to the Co-op range, showing that the retailer senses a strong appetite for aromatic whites amongst its customers.

New fizz on show included a sustainably-minded, semi-sparkling from Emilia Romagna’s Terre Cevico. Their Less is More NV has a biodegradable mushroom cork and a very lightweight PET weight bottle (95g), demonstrating there is the potential for sustainable bottling progress in the sparkling sector. The new wine is a project spearhead by the Co-op, Terre Cevico and Hallgarten & Novum Wines.

Two new wines from Moldova’s Asconi are a welcome addition for Benson. She explained the Co-op had previously stocked wine from the nation but had to stop due to eye-watering freight costs caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The situation is less prohibitive now which is a positive for the Co-op’s consumers. They can now enjoy Asconi’s Casa Felina Sauvignon Blanc (55%) and Feteasca Alba (45%) white blend – a fresh wine with pleasing peach notes. The red addition from Asconi is another blend – 55% Merlot and 45% Feteasca Neagra.

Portuguese wine's growing popularity in the UK is reflected in further Co-op portfolio expansions. A new Alvarinho sourced from the Vinho Verde joins the Irresistible range, with the liquid contained within a striking blue bottle. Between 2015 and 2024 the Vinho Verde region has tripled its annual value sales to the UK, rising from £1.7m to £6m.

A Douro red field blend is another northern Portugal add to the Irresistible range. The wine contains grapes typical of the famous Valley – Tinta Roriz (30%), Touriga Franca (30%), Tinta Barroca (30%) and Touriga Nacional (10%). Table wine sales from the Douro to the UK have followed a similar trajectory to those of the nearby Vinho Verde, with annual value sales having quadrupled over the past 10 years.

Another new Iberian red for the Co-op comes from the other side of the peninsula. As Benson explained to Harpers, the 4 Winemakers Red Blend is produced in Jumilla, Spain using a blend that includes French varieties. This fruit forward expression of Tempranillo (70%), Syrah (25%) and Marsalan (5%) will be widely available – set to be in 1398 Co-op stores across the UK.









