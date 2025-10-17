Black Chalk reports on bumper early harvest

By Oliver Catchpole

Black Chalk has released its harvest report for 2025 detailing an early, high-yield and high quality harvest.

Normally, the Hampshire-based vineyard and winery would begin harvest in early October, however this year, harvest started one month early on 12 September.

This was possible due to excellent conditions – a dry and warm July and a similar August, both following a Spring that did very little frost damage to Black Chalk’s vines.

A series of heatwaves over summer also helped to push growth along. This weather, along with low disease pressure, meant that very early flowering was successful and the grapes began to ripen before the usual time, leading to a what is possibly a record early harvest for the winery.

It was also a very long harvest – the final grapes were picked on 13 October.

Such conditions also meant that sugar levels were exceptionally high for September – in some cases grapes had to be picked to keep the potential alcohol low enough for sparkling wine.

Zoë Driver, winemaker at Black Chalk, commented: “I can say with all honesty that in the 10 years I have made wine in England, I have never seen such incredible fruit. Absolutely everything is beautiful, but if I had to choose, I would say the Pinot Meunier in particular is really showing well.”

However, the early harvest did have its downsides. The winery had anticipated the large harvest (as Harpers reported after a visit to the winery in August) and it purchased additional tanks to allow for this.

However, these tanks were not due to arrive until 25 September – well after the harvest needed to begin. Not only this, but it had no pickers in the country and key staff members on holiday.

Jacob Leadley, winemaker, CEO and co-founder at Black Chalk, explained: “The early start put a lot of pressure on [the] winery, and [we] worked hard to ensure we had enough space to keep pressing until they arrived. Most new tanks were full within a week of arriving.”

Overall, 2025 has been a good year for Black Chalk, as Leadley expressed: “The potential is as good as I have ever seen it. I have never seen a more complete growing season, the flavour profile of the wines and the chemistry are almost perfect. We will be blending some exceptional wines that have great structure and balance. Exciting times for Black Chalk Wine and English wine as a whole.”







