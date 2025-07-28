Q&A: Jacob Leadley, CEO and winemaker, Black Chalk Wine

By Hamish Graham

Hamish Graham caught up with Jacob Leadley from Black Chalk Wine in Hampshire to talk minimal intervention and why it’s ultimately all about the people.

What has been the recent trajectory of Black Chalk?

It has been meteoric in terms of where we started. We were only making between 8,000-10,000 bottles to begin with. In 2020, we moved to and built our own winery and took on 30 acres of our own vines. Over the past five years, we’ve gone from producing 10,000 bottles to close to 80,000 bottles on the back of 2023, with a little bit of a dip coming into 2024. From day one, it was always my aim that we would grow with sales. We would still be ambitious, but we would try and stay on the right side of the sales-production curve. I wanted to have as many routes to market as possible, and that included exports. We have a reasonably strong number of partnerships domestically and we also focus on direct-to-consumer from our cellar door.

Could you describe your overall approach to winemaking.

We want to try and produce wines that really showcase what English vineyards do so well – fruit purity, precision, freshness and acidity. When we took our own vineyards in 2020, winemaker Zoë Driver joined from Hattingley Valley. We found that our vineyards had 36 different clone and rootstock variations across three different sites, all on chalk. We decided that we were going to, as much as possible, pick and process them individually, and we designed the winery around that. We also decided to just make vintage wines and not go down the reserve route at all. We try to make wine in a Black Chalk way, which means minimal intervention. Zoë’s the first to always say we need to do as little as possible. We don’t do any fining, it’s just pressed, fermented, blended, cold stabilised and bottled.

You recently added Neil Irvine, previously of Gusborne, as sales director. Why did you take him on and what is Black Chalk’s growth vision?

Neil’s got the skill set and the experience to take us forward over the next five years. We don’t see ourselves as a Gusbourne, but we do view Black Chalk as a quality producer. We do believe we need to be positioned in a certain part of the market that allows us to reflect that quality.

We are continuing on this slow growth pattern over the next five years. We are considering planting new vineyards. This year all of the grapes that we grow are being made into Black Chalk wine, so we will be at full production. We’ve just added a new bottle store, which will hold 600,000 bottles. We will also be looking to create a new tasting room to allow us to deal with more visitors and build the tourism side of the business.

How are you positioning yourself in the market?

For the off-trade, we only work in independents. We don’t do any multiples, with the exception of The Wine Society. For the on-trade, we’re probably looking at the same type of restaurants as every other premium English wine. We export to around about 12 different countries, including Japan. We are in 25 Michelin-starred restaurants there, most of them sushi restaurants and that’s where the wine absolutely sings on tasting menus. [Black Chalk investor] Kenya Matsumoto and his team supported us through that journey.

Black Chalk markets itself differently, including collaborating with The Other Art Fair. What is it about your approach that sets you apart?

When I left Hattingley Valley, I started a hashtag, which was #itsaboutthepeople. It was always at the very heart of what Black Chalk was for me. You make wine with people who share the same ethos, get as passionate about it and can geek out about it as much as you want to. Therefore, we wanted to show off the innovation, the creativity and the community that we have here at Black Chalk.

There’s also an element of trying to tell the story of winemaking. We wanted to be a little bit more modern in our approach. There’s such a tried-and-tested path in sparkling wine and Champagne, we wanted to try and step outside that.

When we looked at The Other Art Fair, we saw all of these up-and-coming artists. It just felt like home for us as sort-of-struggling creatives ourselves. All of these artists were all stood there, nervous, showing all of these artworks they have put their hearts and souls into, and it felt like a nice environment to tell that part of our story.







