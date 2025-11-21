Friday Read: Perrier-Jouët on preserving heritage amid our changing climate

By Hamish Graham

At Lucky Cat restaurant at 22 Bishopsgate, Perrier-Jouët chef de cave, Séverine Frerson (pictured), guided Harpers through a tasting which demonstrated how Champagne viticulture could adapt to our ever-changing climate.

Frerson, Perrier-Jouët’s first female cellar master and eighth in its history, presented a range of vin clairs drawn from parcels across the historic producer’s 2025 harvest, followed by vertical of Belle Epoque champagnes.

As the producer vinifies its plots separately, each vin clair tasted represented a unique terroir from Perrier-Jouët's 65ha of vines, as well as the vinification process Frerson uses for each plot. An exciting prospect, as Freson explained, as a Perrier-Jouët vin clairs tasting is a rare thing indeed, it being the first public tasting of their vin clairs in its 200 year history.

The first wine tasted was a vin clair produced from Chardonnay grapes grown in Avize. With clear minerality and a silky texture, one can begin to appreciate how each vin clair acts as a building block for Frerson’s final Champagne blends. An early harvest (beginning 24 August), the Avise plot is entirely regeneratively farmed. Perrier-Jouët set itself the target in 2021 of converting 100% of its vineyards to regenerative viticulture by 2030 (at present 65% of hectarage is now defined as such).

The Avize vineyard has had floral cover cropping since 2020. Frerson explained that regenerative viticulture has begun to produce new flavour profiles for each vin clair.

She detailed: “It's very interesting, because, for biomass, we have the cover with legumes and we have more freshness if we compare with floral cover. Floral cover is more delicate, more complex – it's different. It's a very good combination for the blend, because we have different profiles. But it has only been five years so it’s difficult to have a conclusion.”

The data shows already that the cover cropping is working, she added: “We observed that in 2024 with the biomass cover, we have more than double the quantity of nitrogen in the soil.”

The relatively new (in Perrier-Jouët terms) cellar master has begun to shape vinification using her own approach. Vin clair produced at Villier Marmery is vinified in 50hl foudres, marking a change in approach.

She added: “We started last year in 2024. It's not new for the history of champagne nor of Perrier-Jouët because at the beginning, we only used barrels for the storage of champagne.

“So, it's not new, but using barrels at Perrier-Jouët stopped around 1990 and I want to reintroduce them for the texture, the floral notes and the shape. It's exclusive to Chardonnay – only Chardonnay is aged inside in barrel and in foudres.”

Pinot Noir vin clairs were tasted too, including those from Mailly Champagne – Frerson describing that the lightness and the fruitiness of the vineyard’s resulting wine is a very good match for Chardonnay. Harvest took place on 29 August this year at the vineyard. Some of the Pinot Noir vin clairs displayed high acidity, with the wine from Avenay-Val-d’Or sitting at 7.2g/l (compared to 6.4g/l for the Avize equivalent).

A reserve Chardonnay from Chouilly produced in 1995 harvest was the final vin clair tasted, it being the oldest vin clair Freson can use in the winery. Notes of brioche, roasted almonds and vanilla were resolutely on show.

The tasting of Belle Epoque champagnes that followed was not done chronically, rather it began with late harvest vintages and ended with some of the earliest, signifying how climate change could shape Perrier-Jouët wines in the years to come. The 2013 kicked off proceedings, a late October harvest (the most recent harvest commencing in the month) with Frerson describing a high potential for ageing, a still present freshness as well as floral notes.

The 2015 harvest – an early September commencement date – described as a “solar vintage” with the wine as such being detailed as “very light”, and a “generous” wine with notes of carnations, as well as a palate displaying white peach.

The 2011 vintage was a late August harvest so potentially an analogue for 2025’s future expression. A great year for Chardonnay, though more challenging for Pinot Noir and Meunier, the evolution of the wine over 14 years sees it present notes of lilac followed by apricot and yellow peach.

Climate change will continue to present challenges in terms both viticulture and winemaking for Perrier-Jouët. But in terms of the former, an embracement of regenerative viticulture could afford Frerson new tools in approaching the latter.









