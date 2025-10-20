Domaine Bousquet partners with Enotria

By Hamish Graham

Argentine winery Domaine Bousquet has announced a new distribution partnership with Enotria.

The producer, well known for its leadership in sustainability, represents another significant addition to the Enotria portfolio since the distributor’s acquisition by Majestic in Spring of this year. The importer will exclusively represent Domaine Bousquet in the UK.

Established in 1997 by the French winemaking Bousquet family on virgin land in Mendoza’s Uco Valley, the estate’s environmental credentials saw it achieve B Corp status in December 2022. All of Domaine Bousquet’s more than 200ha of vines are farmed organically, with an increasing focus on biodynamic and regenerative viticulture.

Partnering with Enotria will bolster the winery’s presence in the premium UK on- and off-trades. Rachael Pogmore, South American buyer at the importer, believes Domaine Bousquet’s sustainability practices aligns with Enotria’s values as an importer.

She commented: “Domaine Bousquet has everything we look for in a partner: a commitment to quality, a progressive sustainability agenda, and wines that are a joy to drink. We know our customers across the UK will love their high-quality, expressive, organically farmed wines.”

CEO of Domaine Bousquet, Anne Bousquet, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Enotria, a company which shares our sustainability values and is so well-respected in this market.

“This marks a new chapter for Domaine Bousquet, as we look to expand our presence in the UK and share our regenerative organic approach with both trade and consumers. We look forward to working with such an inspiring, knowledgeable and enthusiastic team.”

As reported by Harpers, 2024 saw the winery reduce its carbon footprint by 20%. The producer has also spearheaded lightweight bottling, with their average bottle weight now sitting at 408g.









