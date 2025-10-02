Subscriber login Close [x]
Enotria named importer for Mendoza’s Catena Zapata

By Hamish Graham
Published:  02 October, 2025

Wine and spirits distributor Enotria has announced the onboarding of Mendoza’s Catena and Catena Zapata to its portfolio from 1 January 2026 onwards.

The importer will represent the entirety of the Catena and Catena Zapata ranges. The well-known, high-altitude producer has decided to change its UK importer in a bid to expand its presence in the premium on-trade as well as independent retail. Prior to teaming up with Enotria, the brands’ UK distribution was managed by Bibendum.

The move is also signals Enotria’s fresh approach to its fine wine portfolio, having been purchased by Majestic in Spring of this year.

MD of Catena Zapata, Dr Laura Catena, is optimistic about the fresh business relationship.

She noted: “We are deeply grateful to Bibendum for their years of partnership and dedication to our wines. Looking ahead, we are excited to begin a new chapter with Enotria. Their vision, expertise, and commitment to fine wine will help us continue to elevate Argentine wine and delight the UK’s wine lovers.”

John Colley, interim CEO at Enotria, adds: “Catena is a pioneer not only in Argentina but in the entire world of fine wine. The fact that Laura, the family and the team have entrusted us to represent and grow their brand in the UK speaks volumes for the regard in which Enotria is held and the progress we are making as a business.

“We are all so excited to be working with Catena to strengthen their presence in the UK and are looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”




