WineGB encourages indie retailers to support English Wine Week

By Oliver Catchpole

WineGB is asking independent retailers across the country to take part in its English Wine Week campaign, which is returning for another year.

Retailers can take part through in-store promotions, tastings, and dedicated displays, with campaign assets, point-of sale materials, and promotional support provided by WineGB.

Running from 20-28 June, the trade association called the Week a “national celebration of home-grown wine”, which aims to showcase quality, diversity and innovation from producers across England and Wales.

Commenting on the campaign, Nicola Bates, CEO of WineGB, said: “Independent retailers are uniquely placed to champion local producers.

“Consumers trust their recommendations, value their expertise, and look to them for discovery.

“English Wine Week is the perfect moment to spotlight the exceptional wines being made right here in the UK and to turn that excitement into increased footfall and sales, all year long.”

WineGB added that the campaign is an opportunity for independents to boost footfall and differentiate their offer, by promoting a category that is “gaining national momentum, with new vineyards, rising production volumes, and increasing recognition for its quality and sustainability”.

At the end of 2025, export volumes for the category were up 35%, and overall growth had risen from 4% to 9% in five years, as Harpers reported.

The Week also aligns with WineGB’s Create New Traditions campaign, which aims to inspire consumers to drink English wine more often, and build ‘new rituals’ around local wine.

Retailers can register as a stockist and find assets on the WineGB website here.









