Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Fells onboards Bodega Lagarde in Argentine expansion

By Hamish Graham
Published:  29 September, 2025

Premium wine distributor Fells has announced the addition of Mendoza’s Bodega Lagarde to its portfolio.

The 1897-founded winery is touted as one of the originators of Mendoza Malbec, cultivating a terroir-orientated, high-altitude winemaking approach. Acquired by the Pescarmona family in 1969, some of the estate’s vines are approximately a century old.

The producer’s vineyards extend from the Uco Valley to Lujan de Cuyo. Their wine offer includes their Teia Malbec as well as the Proyecto Hermanas collection, the latter a project spearhead by third-generation vintners and co-directors Sofía and Lucila Pescarmona (pictured).

The onboarding is not the first for Fells this Autumn either, the Symington-backed merchant having recruited Burgundy’s Maison Louis Latour in an impressive swoop earlier this month.

Sofía Pescarmona looks forward to her estate’s wines entering the UK market.

She commented: “Joining forces with Fells marks a new chapter for Bodega Lagarde in the UK. We’re thrilled to introduce our wines to the UK market alongside a portfolio of other globally recognised family vineyards.”

Fells MD, Euan Mackay, added: “Family heritage has always been the cornerstone of our philosophy at Fells. Bodega Lagarde, owned and operated by the Pescarmona family for several generations, adds further strength and depth to our South American offering”.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Good Wine Good People acquire Plonk

Waitrose success at IWC awards

WSTA: Alcohol duty revenue in decline de...

M&S tasting: Fresh additions show retail...

Daniel Lambert introduces five new winer...

Charles Taverner to head up Champagnes &...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

You can now view the Merchant and Producer trophy winners here
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025

Merchant and Producer Trophies.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95