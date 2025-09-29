Fells onboards Bodega Lagarde in Argentine expansion

By Hamish Graham

Premium wine distributor Fells has announced the addition of Mendoza’s Bodega Lagarde to its portfolio.

The 1897-founded winery is touted as one of the originators of Mendoza Malbec, cultivating a terroir-orientated, high-altitude winemaking approach. Acquired by the Pescarmona family in 1969, some of the estate’s vines are approximately a century old.

The producer’s vineyards extend from the Uco Valley to Lujan de Cuyo. Their wine offer includes their Teia Malbec as well as the Proyecto Hermanas collection, the latter a project spearhead by third-generation vintners and co-directors Sofía and Lucila Pescarmona (pictured).

The onboarding is not the first for Fells this Autumn either, the Symington-backed merchant having recruited Burgundy’s Maison Louis Latour in an impressive swoop earlier this month.

Sofía Pescarmona looks forward to her estate’s wines entering the UK market.

She commented: “Joining forces with Fells marks a new chapter for Bodega Lagarde in the UK. We’re thrilled to introduce our wines to the UK market alongside a portfolio of other globally recognised family vineyards.”

Fells MD, Euan Mackay, added: “Family heritage has always been the cornerstone of our philosophy at Fells. Bodega Lagarde, owned and operated by the Pescarmona family for several generations, adds further strength and depth to our South American offering”.









